Ten Hag Takes over at Man Utd, Pledges to End Man City, Liverpool Duopoly

Manchester United’s new Manager, Erik ten Hag, 52, believes it is possible to end the dominance of Manchester City and Liverpool despite taking over a struggling side that finished a lowly sixth in the English Premier League.

United ended up 35 points behind champions City, who pipped Liverpool to the title by a point, as the Red Devils registered their lowest-ever Premier League points tally.

City boss Pep Guardiola has now claimed four titles in five years, while Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp can complete a treble of cup trophies this season should the Reds see off Real Madrid in Saturday’s Champions League final.

Guardiola and Klopp – the managers of United’s two biggest rivals – have consistently battled it out for the major trophies, leaving the Red Devils, without silverware since 2017, as bystanders.

However, the Dutchman challenged the suggestion it would take the departure of one or both of Guardiola and Klopp for United to be able to compete again.

“In this moment I admire them both,” Ten Hag said as he was unveiled at Old Trafford on Monday. “They play in this moment really fantastic football, both Liverpool and Manchester City.

“But you always see that an era can come to an end. I am looking forward to battle with them.”

The former Ajax boss is United’s fifth permanent manager since the club last won a league title in Alex Ferguson’s farewell season in 2013.

Ten Hag also had a spell as Bayern Munich’s reserve team manager earlier in his career and said he was used to the demands of working at a big club.

“This is a project, it takes time,” he said. “I know in this club – I have the experience of Ajax and Bayern – in the top (clubs) there is never time.”

