Ekiti 2022: Reject Parties that Lack Women-oriented Policies, Fayemi Tells Women





Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

In her attempt to mobilise women for the All Progressives Congress governorship candidate in the June 18 election, Biodun Oyebanji, the Ekiti State First Lady, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, has told women to reject parties that lack policies that can protect their rights .

Speaking pointedly, Mrs Fayemi told the female folks to reject the Social Democratic Party and the People’s Democratic Party(PDP), describing them as bereft of policies that can uplift women politically, economically, socially, and educationally.

Mrs Fayemi applauded his husband, Dr Kayode Fayemi, for being a women -friendly governor, who had uplifted the female gender in all spheres, saying voting for the opposition parties would reverse the positive impacts the APC had brought to women in the state.

The First Lady said this in Ado Ekiti yesterday during a rally organised by a group named ‘Ekiti Women in Politics’ to mobilise support for Oyebanji ahead of the governorship election.

Addressing the mammoth crowd of women that massed at the rally, held at the Fajuyi Pavilion, the first lady harped on the need for the progressive policies initiated by the current government to outlive the present situation for women’s benefit .

She said: “Our government under Governor Fayemi had done a lot for women. But my mind is at rest that Mrs Olayemi Oyebanji just like I have done will protect and prevent women from oppression in Ekiti.

This is the least we can do for you.

“For this to be actualised, come out on June 18 and vote for Biodun Oyebanji. This election is a must- win for APC for the sake of Ekiti women. Don’t fight, be focused in this campaign and deal with issues that will promote our candidate.

“Before Fayemi came, our women were marginalised in politics. But today, we have provided opportunities for a lot of them. We give them business opportunities, support their education, give them appointments from the state to the ward levels and even at the party level.

“I am passionate about women because

as someone who is a development practitioner, there is no way a nation, state or community can develop when women are sidelined”.

Also speaking, the APC Deputy Governorship candidate, Mrs Monisade Afuye, said some of the positions being savoured by women under the present government could have been illusive, but for Mrs Fayemi’s persistence and steadfastness in her advocacy for the rights of women.

She said: “Mrs Fayemi has rescued us from oppression and servitude. She worked hard to ensure that our government comply with the 35% affirmative action. We even got more than

35% in Ekiti. Women are no longer pushovers in politics and in governance.

“Go out and mobilise your women counterparts to vote for APC. Go to all the nook and cranny and preach the gospel of good governance that APC represents in Ekiti.

“When Segun Oni came in 2007, he nearly killed most of the civil servants. He asked them to get their primary six certificates and many of them had accidents and died on their ways. Don’t let them return us to that era”.

Lending credence to the fact that APC is the only party that has women-oriented

policies, the wife of the APC Governorship candidate, Dr. Olayemi Oyebanji, said no goverment has ever recognised women like Fayemi in the history of Ekiti.

Mrs Oyebanji promised to sustain the tempo of women empowerment and platforms created by the first lady and her husband to make the female gender relevant .

“The First Lady had shown love and provided good platforms for women to thrive in politics. I will sustain all that Mrs Fayemi has been doing for women, I will even surpass it. I plead with you not to allow anyone to stop your relevance in politics and governance”, she advised.

Reeling out what Fayemi has done for women in term of appointments, the Director General, APC Women Campaign Council, Chief Oluremi Ajayi, said: “Under this government, women produced 44 councilors, four Council Vice Chairmen, four assembly women, many commissioners, special advisers, board members and a national assembly member.

“For this coming election, we also have a wowan Deputy Governorship candidate. Tell your people resident outside Ekiti to come home and vote in this governorship election. Go home and be good ambassadors to sustain the good policies we are enjoying under Fayemi”.

