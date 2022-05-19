CSO Lauds Security Operatives in Fight against Terrorism in Niger

By Laleye Dipo in Minna

A Civil Society Organisation, The Concerned Shiroro Youths, based in Kuta town of Niger state ,has praised the recent exploits of men of the Joint Security Task Force in their fight against terrorists and bandits in Shiroro, Munya and Kaffinkoro local government areas of the state.

The CSO said in a statement made available to newsmen in Minna on Tuesday that the force was able to repel and neutralize “Rampaging terrorists around Kafin Koro axis, Paikoro local government area, who invaded some Communities and some villages in Shiroro, and Munya local Governments”.

The statement jointly signed by Comrades Yussuf Abubakar Kokki and Bello Ibrahim Co- Conveners of the Concerned Shiroro Youths said the “marauding criminals met their waterloo through fierce gun battle with the fearless, courageous and ever brave Joint Security Task Force while trying to escape with rustled cows through an escape route”.

The statement the first to be issued to praise the gallantry of the force by the organization since insurgency reared its ugly head in the areas over a year ago, added that the “deadly encounter” between

the force and the terrorists “was climaxed by spectacular jubilations and chanting of victory songs by both gallants and locals who were visibly extremely happy”

“At this juncture, the Concerned Shiroro Youths Of Niger State as the leading CSO in the State with respect to the advocacy on the ravaging insecurity unequivocally commend the Joint Security Task Force for the professionalism, uncommon bravery and gallantry exhibited during the yesterday’s fire for fire engagement.

“This patriotic disposition is highly commendable and undoubtedly deserved presidential award! It is our fervent hope and prayers that the momentum is going to be sustained” the statement said before

praying that the forces ” Will continue to witness similar unprecedented breakthrough in the fight against terrorism and insurgency in Niger State and Nigeria as a whole”

The CSO advised that government to “always be on alert to foil any possible aggression by enemies of the State”.

