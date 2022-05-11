MultiChoice Invites Nigerian Filmmakers to Apply for 2023 Talent Factory

Now approaching its fifth year, the MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) Academy has called for applications for its “world-class” film and TV training programme.

The programme will kick off in October. Applications opened on May 9 and will close on June 3, 2022, according to a MultiChoice statement issued on Tuesday.

The call is open to all emerging filmmakers with industry experience or a relevant post-school qualification to apply for this “exciting opportunity to hone their television and film production skills,” stated MultiChoice.

It noted that applications must “be completed on https://cte.multichoicetalentfactory.com/.” Applications made outside of the website “will not be considered.”

MultiChoice disclosed that the 12-month fully funded programme would be open to candidates from Nigeria and Ghana for the West Africa Academy, based in Lagos, Nigeria.

“The curriculum combines film studies such as directing, sound design, and the business of film, to name a few, with workplace experience on Africa Magic and SuperSports top productions,” added the statement.

Speaking on the announcement, Atinuke Babatunde, the West Africa Hub Academy Director, said, “This couldn’t be a more exciting opportunity for African film and TV content creators. There are so many stories on our continent that need to be told and documented with a sense of skill and passion that only a programme such as the MTF Academy can train young people to do. I can’t wait to be a part of this journey.”

Alongside her expert track record with M-Net through Africa Magic since 2014, Babatunde will lead the class of 2023 with her over 20 years of experience.

“In addition to the hands-on training that all students will receive as part of the programme, they will also get enhanced training experience from the Academy’s partnerships, which include the New York Film Academy (NYFA), the Henley Business School, Dolby and Canon, among others,” added the statement.

MultiChoice’s previous cohorts have worked with United Nations’ Verified campaign and pitched projects to Partners Against Piracy (PAP) and Creative Development on a climate change campaign.

