Kano High Court Sentences 19-year-old to Death for Killing Nephew

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

High Court in Kano State yesterday sentenced a 19-year-old man, Ibrahim Khalil, to death by hanging for killing his five-year-old nephew, Ahmad Ado.

The state High Court presided by Justice Usman Naabba sentenced Khalil to death for killing Ado by sealing his nose and mouth with tape.

In his judgment, Justice Usman Na’abba held that the prosecution had proven their case beyond reasonable doubt, and therefore sentenced the convict to 14 years imprisonment for kidnapping, and death by hanging for homicide.

Khalil, whose address was not provided by the court, was convicted on a two-count charge bordering on kidnapping and culpable homicide.

In his earlier submission, the prosecution counsel, Lamido Sorondinki, informed the court that the convict committed the offence in 2019 at Karkasara quarters in the Kano metropolis.

He said the defendant kidnapped his sister’s son, Ado, and sealed his mouth and nose with a tape.

The five-year-old, who later died, was reportedly buried in a shallow grave later.

Sorondinki told the court that: “The defendant kidnapped his sister’s son, Ado, and in the process, used a seal tape to cover his nose and mouth resulting in suffocation leading to his death.

“He buried him in a shallow grave at Sabuwar Sheka, Kano.”

