Breaking: Failure to Agree on Zoning Forces PDP to Adjourn NEC Meeting



Chuks Okocha

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has adjourned its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting to 8pm today (Wednesday) to enable members and governors agree on the zoning of its presidential ticket.

After a three-hour meeting between caucus members and governors Wednesday, it was agreed to adjourn as follows: National Caucus meeting at 4pm; Board of Trustees meeting at 7pm, and NEC meeting at 8pm.

Details later…

