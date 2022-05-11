Akeredolu Approves Recruitment of Additional 350 Amotekun Operatives in Ondo

Fidelis David in Akure

Ondo State Governor, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), yesterday said he has directed that 350 personnel should be employed into the state Security Network Agency codenamed ‘Amotekun Corps’.

The governor stated this at an award event organised by the state agency held at the Cocoa Conference Hall of the Governor’s Office in Alagbaka, Akure.

He noted that the crop of Amotekun Corps would be deployed to the forests and bushes to provide security for farmers.

Akeredolu said more operational vehicles and motorcycles would be purchased to aid Amotekun operations in the state.

According to him, “We have agreed to employ 350 personnel into the Amotekun Corps in the state. Operational vehicles and motorcycles will be also be purchased too.”

Akeredolu also congratulated awardees at the event for distinguishing themselves in their chosen endeavours.

He said: “There is need to move the agriculture sector to the next level in order to compete with nations across the world. It is an incontrovertible fact that agriculture holds the future of Ondo State and my administration will continue to see it as a priority.”

Earlier, the Senior Special Adviser to Akeredolu on Agriculture, Mr. Akin Olotu, said the award was an initiative of the Ondo State Agribusiness Empowerment Centre (OSAEC) to deserving people who have distinguished themselves in their chosen endeavours.

One of the awardees, Mr. Ayodeji Moradeyo, thanked the state government and OSAEC for the special recognition.

He said: “This award, I must say, is a motivation and it would definitely spur me to do more. My continuous specialised reports in agribusiness were motivated by my passion for agriculture and journalism.”

