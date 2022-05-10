Jonathan Participating in APC Primary Will be Another Wonder of the World, Says Umahi

Deji Elumoye in Abuja



Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, has observed that the participation of former President Goodluck Jonathan in the presidential primaries of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) later this month will be another wonder of the world.The Governor, who spoke Tuesday with newsmen after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, at the State House, Abuja,said it would be difficult for the ruling party to campaign with Jonathan as its presidential candidate. Umahi, who is also one of the 26 presidential aspirants of the APC, said although there had been denials of the former President’s rumoured move to the APC, if he eventually defects to the ruling party it would be a material for Guiness Book of Records. He wondered how the APC would reconcile its policies and promises with those of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) under which Jonathan was President from 2010 to 2015.

His words: “The reason is that if you go and see the campaign programmes of APC and you now ask President Jonathan to come and run, I don’t know what will be our campaign promises and what will be the stories we’ll be telling Nigerians.

“I believe strongly that he was not aware of the forms and I want to believe that people that are mischievous would have bought the forms to embarrass him.

“But from what I read, he has quickly distanced himself from that. But like I said, if that is not the case, then the Guinness Book of Records is not totally filled up.”

