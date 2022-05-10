Akeredolu Assures Ondo Workers of Payment of Outstanding Salaries

Fidelis David in Akure

Ondo State Governor, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), has promised to pay workers in the state their outstanding salaries before the end of his tenure.

THISDAY reported that workers in the state under the umbrella of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) during the 2022 Workers’ Day celebration called on Akeredolu to pay their salary arrears from December 2021 till date.

The state Chairman of the TUC, Mrs. Hellen Odofin, said part of their demands included outstanding leave bonuses.

The governor also commended the state Head of Service (HoS), Pastor John Adeyemo, for his commitment and dedication to duty.

Akeredolu, while speaking at an investiture and public lecture in Akure in honour of Adeyemo, commended the civil servants for their commitment to duty and support for the government, promising to leave the state better than he met it.

The governor, represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Princess Oladunni Odu, described the Head of Service as a quintessential public servant who navigates the slippery terrain of the civil, adding that he is serving well.

Speaking on the topic: ‘The Life of an Administrator’, the guest Speaker, Mr. Ife

Oluwole, who doubles as the registrar of Ekiti State University, said: “The civil service is at the centre of the governmental activity. In the recent past, it was the envy of every graduate and brilliant mind. An example is the celebrant. Sadly, it is no longer so. The allure of the past is long gone. It is now a case of suffering and smiling.”

He added that though the public feels that civil service is corrupt, it is not true of everybody in the civil service, as there are some good names in there.

In his response, Adeyemo thanked God for the occasion and for the journey so far in his career.

He said he would not allow undue interference in the management of the civil service, adding: That we enjoy industrial harmony in the state is not ordinary. It’s because of the governor’s good leadership. In spite of lean resources, the governor has been creating a lot of infrastructure in the state and revamping ailing industries.”

