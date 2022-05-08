Buhari Felicitates Renowned Farmer, Asiwaju Badmus, At 76



Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated leading farmer, businessman and philanthropist, Asiwaju Khamis Olatunde, as he marks his 76th birthday anniversary on May 9, 2022.The President, in a release issued Sunday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, joined family, friends and associates to celebrate with the renowned agriculturalist.

He congratulated management and staff of the TUNS Group, particularly the TUNS Farms Nigeria Ltd, as they celebrate with the visionary leader who’s resourcefulness continues to inspire and astound.



President Buhari noted the diligence, foresight and patriotism of Asiwaju Badmus over many years, favouring only what is good and right for the country in investments, and placing the welfare of his staff and many dependants above self.



The President commended the dedication and courage of the former President os Poultry Association of Nigeria in turning the fortunes of poultry farmers around, and making it more attractive for the youth, especially as a veritable business.

President Buhari affirmed that the business mogul has willingly deployed his experience and wisdom in serving the country, starting out as a policeman, journalist, businessman, before delving into agriculture, where he continues to thrive with innovation and new technology.

He, therefore, prayed for more strength and good health for the Asiwaju Musulumi of Yoruba land.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

