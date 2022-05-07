Inkblot Production Slates ‘The Perfect Arrangement’

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

‘The Perfect Arrangement’, a rom-com co-produced by Inkblot Production and FilmOne Entertainment is ready. A feel good movie, going by a recent first-look teaser ahead of its theatrical release slated for May 13, ‘The Perfect Arrangement’ stars Bovi Ugboma, Sharon Ooja, and Pere Egbi in the lead roles.

It is a romantic drama about finding yourself and your true love in the most awkward circumstances. ‘The Perfect Arrangement’ tells the story of rich and fun loving Tade (Sharon Ooja), a scion of a respected political family, living her best life and without a care in the world. She finds herself in a love triangle

Things get complicated when she develops feelings for Chidi (Pere Egbi), and Cheta (Bovi Ugboma), not knowing both are brothers. Chidi happens to be her ex and Cheta, her best friend. In supporting roles are Debo “Mr Macaroni” Adedayo, Rotimi Salami, Dorcas Shola Fapson, Wofai Fada, Adunni Ade, Mimi Chaka, Ummi Baba Ahmed and Funsho Adeolu.

The Perfect Arrangement is written by Oluwapelumi Bifarin and Chinaza Onuzo who doubles as director, and produced by Zulumoke Oyibo. Sharon Ooja. The lead actress appears to be the female star to rule the screens this year.

