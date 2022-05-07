I Want to Touch Lives Positively Through My Crafts – Fizzyfrosh

Filmmaker and Digital content creator, Ekwe Uchenna better known as Fizzyfrosh has shared how he hopes to touch the lives of people across the world with his craft.

Fizzyfrosh who is also an entrepreneur, actor and recording artist, disclosed this in a recent interview while speaking about his plans, he said “I just want to keep making good music, keep traveling the world, creating content, and touching lives positively through my crafts.

There are so many beautiful places in the world and the goal is to give people a chance to see the world with Fizzyfrosh. I have big plans for the future”, he said.

Fizzyfrosh who describes his genre as a mixture of ‘Afropoplife’ which according to him is his distinctive genre plans to release a follow-up single after the release of his previous single ‘One night’.

Speaking about the artists he would love to collaborate with within Nigeria, he said “If I were to feature any top Nigerian singer, I’ll have to go for Wizkid, his music is a major part of my life and working with him would be a dream come true. Notable mentions include Burna boy, Tiwa Savage, and my friends BadboyTimz and Darvey Rucci ”, said Fizzyfrosh.

The versatile act is a graduate of Mass Communication and hails from Enugu state, he started making music from an early age, in his words “I started making music in junior secondary school with my classmates. At any slightest opportunity, we would create beats using our pens on the desks and I would freestyle to the instrumental”, said Fizzyfrosh.

