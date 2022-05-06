Tension in Akwa Ibom PDP over Cancellation of Ad hoc Congress





Okon Bassey in Uyo

Fear may have gripped the leadership of the Akwa Ibom State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the likely cancellation of the ad-hoc delegates’ primary of the party over alleged irregularities.

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the party in Abuja is said to have admitted receipt of petitions against the conduct of the exercise held in the state.

The congress was to elect three ad-hoc delegates in each of the 329 wards of the state to vote in the party’s primaries ahead of the 2023 general election.

The state Governor, Udom Emmanuel, who is the leader of the party in the state, is reported frequenting Abuja to lobby against the cancellation of the congress.

The case in Akwa Ibom State is said to be disturbing as petitioners alleged that a serving senator in the National Assembly and a former senator, who is a former national spokesperson of the PDP, and many others top members of the party were schemed out in the exercise.

Sources said the fear with the NWC is that should the aggrieved persons pull out of the party with their supporters, the PDP in Akwa Ibom State will crumble and the party may lose the state to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

However, the Iyorcha Ayu-led NWC of the party is not leaving any stone unturned to seek an end to the looming crisis in the party in the state.

It was alleged that Senator Anietie Okon, who is armed with overwhelming evidence in the malpractices, is in the forefront of the cancellation of the ad-hoc delegates election.

The state governor, who is disturbed by the development, reportedly had a crucial talks with the leadership of the party and rose from the meeting late last Tuesday with members of his inner caucus, including Emmanuel Enoidem and Uwemedimo Nwko (SAN), where the idea of meeting with the chairman of NWC chairman of the party was reached.

Sources closed to the state Government House confided that the PDP fears the ad-hoc delegates’ election may be canceled as evidence of a proper election is unavailable.

A group of youths had last Monday conducted a peaceful protest at the state secretariat of the party at Atan Offot in Uyo over the conduct of the congress in the state.

