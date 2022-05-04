Court Stops Ikorodu Monarch from Removing Family Head

Wale Igbintade

A Lagos High Court, sitting in Ikorodu, has granted an interim injunction restraining the traditional ruler of Ikorodu town, Oba Kabiru Adewale Shotobi, from removing Mr. Kameel Adisa Dada as the Regun of Ikorodu and head of the Regun Family.

Justice Adeniyi Pokanu, in his ruling, held that the order subsists pending the hearing and determination of an April 20, 2022, Motion on Notice.

The judge made the order in suit IKD/8738GCMW/2022 filed by Dada and Hon. Gbenga Oshin, as first and second claimants, suing for themselves, and on behalf of the Regun Family of Ikorodu.

The defendants in the suit are Oba Shotebi and Mr. Jamiu Alao Shittu. The claimants obtained the order via an April 20, 2022, motion ex parte filed and moved by their Counsel, Mr Yemi Okewoye, of Universal Solicitors and Advocates, seeking two main reliefs.

The reliefs are “an order of interim injunction restraining the Oba Shotebi from removing the first Claimant as the Head of Regun Family and Regun of Ikorodu pending the determination of the Motion on Notice for Interlocutory Injunction already filed in this suit.”

The second was “an order of interim injunction restraining the 2nd defendant from parading himself or holding himself out as the Head of Regun Family of Ikorodu.”

Justice Pokanu, in his ruling said that “I hold that the Claimant/Applicant Motion Ex Parte for Injunctive reliefs in the interim has merit and I hereby order that both parties i.e. claimants and defendants are hereby mandated to maintain status quo as at today: to the effect that the 1st Claimant is the Head of Regun Family and Regun of Ikorodu as at today 27/04/2022; pending the hearing and determination of Motion on Notice dated 20/04/2022.

“Parties shall refrain from taking any steps that will undermine the jurisdiction of this Court.

“I have seen the Claimant’s Form 01 dated 21 April 2022. It is further ordered that the parties are directed to take other steps to ensure full compliance with the directives in the Practice Direction No. 2 of 2019 of this Court. I so order.”

The judge adjourned till May 10, to hear the claimants/applicants’ motion on notice.

