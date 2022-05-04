2023: Politics of Bitterness will Consume Us, Masari Warns

Francis Sardauna in Katsina and Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt



The Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, has urged those seeking political offices in the country to shun politics of bitterness and acrimony, because it might consume the nation.

He explained that politics devoid of bitterness and rancour would go a long way towards promoting peace and development of the country ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Masari, who spoke Tuesday while in an audience with the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, at the Government House, Katsina, said if politicians did not play the game according to the rule, it might consume the nation.

He admonished politicians to embrace the unity of purpose in the effort to deliver free and fair polls, saying anything short of that would endanger the political process.

“My appeal to all politicians is that we should play this politics in such a way that the nation and the political process will survive, because without the political process surviving, nobody will survive. It is important that we play according to the rules that we set for ourselves and we should not do anything that will endanger the process, because it can consume all of us,” he said.

Earlier, Wike informed the governor that he was in the state to address the state PDP on his presidential ambition, adding that he had what it would take to rule the country in 2023.

According to a statement by the Special Assistant on Media to the Rivers governor, Kelvin Ebiri, Wike said, “I am formally informing you that I am making myself available to run for the office of the President of Federal Republic of Nigeria, and I am here today to talk to the delegates, who will make it possible on the 28th and 29th of this month, which is our national convention.

“We cannot say because you don’t belong to our party and therefore we must not give you that respect, no, it’s not allowed. By our tradition, party cannot divide us. Party is a vehicle that conveys you to the point of destination.”

