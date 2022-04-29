Perm. Sec. Appointment: Group Accuses ICPC, Head of Service of Excluding Successful Candidates



Juliet Akoje in Abuja



The Northern Ethnic Minority group representing the interest of the minorities in the Northern Nigerian Ethnic Group Assembly has accused Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and Office of the Head of Service of the Federation of failing to recommend successful candidates (Mr Joshua Kadmi Luka) from Bauchi State and Vakuru Columba Teru from Adamawa state for appointment as Permanent Secretary representing Bauchi and Adamawa on the grounds of their ethnic background as minority.

The group in a statement by Barrister Bulus Angulu is demanding that the list of candidates from Bauchi State who failed the February 2022 examination but has now been submitted for screening for resit exam be trashed by the Head of service.

The group observed that, instead, Luka who performed excellently and Teru should be cleared by ICPC and recommended to the President for his kind approval.

The group wonders why the name of Mr. Luka who came top in the recent examinations and screening was yet to be released instead new names were shortlisted for Bauchi state with Mariya A D Rufai, Danladi Korau Shuaibu and Rabiu Shehu Mohammed shortlisted as Bauchi candidates, while the successful candidates in the recent exams were disqualified on alleged unsubstantiated ICPC reports.

The group further lamented why a man that was not under any investigation in ICPC office should be disqualified, saying ICPC is the accuser, prosecutor and judge in the case with no fair hearing for the candidates.

It wondered why ICPC, instead of getting back to the President on the matter, the successful candidates from the two states who hailed from minority tribes were disqualified and arrangement were being made for a resit examination for only candidates from the states who failed the February 2022 Permanent secretary examinations simply because they are from a majority ethnic group.

According to the regional group, the action of the ICPC followed the alleged disqualification of Mr Luka on the basis of a false and misleading report regarding a non existent bank balance by ICPC which also denied him the right to fair hearing.

The group therefore demands that ICPC Chairman intervenes to review the report and issue the necessary clearance on Luka and Teru, to enable the Head of Service of the Federation recommend them for appointment, having been successful in the last selection examinations.

The group also urged the Head of Service of the Federation to suspend action on the proposed resit examinations for Mr Luka of Bauchi State and Mr Teru of Adamawa state.

.*Editor’s Note: This news story has been updated

