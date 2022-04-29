Boko Haram in 17 Northern LGs are Spent Forces, Says Gambari

Sylvester Idowu



Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, has officially confirmed the presence of Boko Haram in 17 Local Government areas in the Northern part of the country.

He, however, noted that that they were no longer fatal but spent forces making them to focus on soft targets.

Professor Gambari made the confirmation on Wednesday evening while delivering a lecture titled, “Contemporary Issues in Education and Development in Nigeria” as part of activities marking the 30th anniversary/14 convocation of Delta State University, Abraka (DELSU).

He, however, attributed the continued presence of Boko Haram sect to the non-challance of the people, stressing that security should be everyone’s business.

“The Islamic sect, Boko Haram is in 17 Local Government areas in the northern parts of the Nigeria. This is because our people are not security conscious.

Overcoming the security challenges in Nigeria must be the business of the whole nation. Security should be everybody’s business from the federal government level to states and local government levels”, he said.

Prof Gambari stated that development, peace, respect for Human Rights, free and fair elections are attributes of any developing nation.

He maintained that there can be no development without peace stressing that there will not be durable development without sustainable peace.

“You can have peace by building a society of all-inclusiveness. What Africa need is a strong leader and strong institutions where youths are trained in order to curb crime, youth restiveness and other social vices.

“Nigerians should cultivate the habits of investing in Nigeria with a view to develop the economy of the nation. Investing in Nigeria will in return create employment for our youths, women and men, thereby developing the economy of the nation”, he said.

The Chief of Staff to the President noted that education for democracy and education for development are important tools as driving force for a developing country adding “Education itself is not a guarantee of success, therefore you need to embrace the mindset of continuous learning and reading.

He lauded the Pro Chancellor, Vice Chancellor, Senate, the entire management, staffs and students of Delta State University, Abraka for enhancing a high standard of education stressing that, “Over the years, your University has recorded tremendous success in scope and infrastructural development.”

On his part, the Pro-Chancellor of Delta State University, Prof. Sam Oyovbaire commended Prof. Gambari for honouring the invitation of the institution especially to deliver a lecture in the celebration of its 30th anniversary and 14th convocation ceremony.

