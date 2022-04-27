US Promotes Intellectual Property Rights Protection in Nigeria

Wale Igbintade



The United States of America has pledged to create public awareness on the importance of protecting and enforcing intellectual property rights (IPR) as a strategic resource for bolstering economic growth in Nigeria.

The United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard disclosed this at a two-day symposium, with the theme: “Intellectual Property and Youth: Innovating for a Better Future,” organised by the US Mission in collaboration with the American Business Council in Lagos.

The event, brought together key stakeholders in Nigeria’s IPR protection framework, including leading entertainment and creative industry leaders.

A statement from the United States Consulate General, Public Affairs Section, issued by Famutimi, Temitayo, quoted the US Ambassador to have stressed the need for protection of intellectual property rights.

In her remarks during the opening ceremony of the symposium, Ambassador Mary Leonard noted that protection of intellectual property rights was critical for any economy that wants to foster a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship.

Leonard noted that strong intellectual property rights protection was essential to creating jobs and opening new markets for goods and services.

She encouraged stakeholders in the intellectual property space to shore up Nigeria’s IPR legal framework and lay a solid foundation for youth to drive innovation and engender a more prosperous Nigeria.

She stated that “Nigerian youth are an incredible source of ingenuity and creativity. A strong system of intellectual property rights assures inventors, industrial designers, musicians, and artists alike that their creative content will be protected and valued.”

The symposium featured a plenary session, thematic panel discussions and exhibitions with particular focus on Nigeria’s burgeoning entertainment and creative industries.

Participants discussed how intellectual property rights could support their goals, help transform ideas into reality, generate income, create jobs, and make a positive impact.

Leading industry, legal and academic speakers explored options for making Nigerian IP infrastructure work for innovative youth in Nigeria, on one hand, while creative industry pioneers discussed negotiating opportunities for Nigeria’s creative industry.

The symposium also featured a spirited secondary school debate on the relevance of IPR protection for Nigeria’s better future, as well as thought provoking art performances to spotlight the place of creativity.

Through economic diplomacy overseas, the United States encourages host-nation governments to establish predictable legal regimes to ensure intellectual property rights can be secured.

The statement read: “OPDAT’s ICHIP Attorney at the U.S. Embassy in Abuja serves as the sub-Saharan African regional hub for developing and administering technical and developmental assistance programs designed to enhance the capabilities of foreign justice sector institutions and law enforcement to prevent and combat intellectual property offenses and cybercrimes.

“The U.S. Mission Nigeria organised the first intellectual property symposium in 2019 on “Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals and Piracy.

“This valuable awareness-raising film on the dangers of counterfeit pharmaceuticals has now been translated into French for the benefit of IP stakeholders in Francophone African countries.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

