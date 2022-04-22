Mushin to Manhattan: Nigeria’s Padman Chaste Inegbedion Honoured with President’s Award

Chiamaka Ozulumba

For his passion to educate, raise awareness, and, most importantly, generate opportunities for dignified conversations about a young girl’s journey from menarche to menopause, Chaste Inegbedion was recently honoured with the President’s Award at the 1000 Shades of women 6th Tribute of Excellence Award and the President’s Volunteer Service Award in collaboration with AmeriCorps.

Born and raised in Mushin, Lagos State, Chaste Inegbedion has been nothing but an extraordinary example to follow.

Scholar from Pan Atlantic University Social Sector Management programme, Graduate Certificate in Public Relations, and a Degree in Computer Engineering, Chaste has gone on to add his advocacy drive on Ending Period Poverty to his To- Do- List of Feats for the Global Goals.

Chaste Inegbedion have just been honored with the prestigious President’s Award at the 1000 Shades of women 6th Tribute of Excellence Award and the President’s Volunteer Service Award in collaboration with AmeriCorps against the backdrop of the 66th Session of the UN Commission on the Status of Women (CSW66)

Chaste was bestowed with the honor on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at 1 united Nation Plaza in New York city. The President’s Award aims to recognise those who have demonstrated special achievement and distinguished public service.

The fem-tech founder is also a recipient of the Afrifamu Community Achievement Award and Manevia African Leadership Award for Social Innovation.

“2022 is going to be the year we say period to Periods with Period Innovations,” The creation, ‘Sanicle’ aims to be the “Google” for Periods and has since raised $165,000 in a round of funding that values the fem-tech at $1M.

Inegbedion describes Sanicle as a Period Knowledge service company, adding that Sanicle’s innovative initiatives and campaigns that include The Period Passport Book, Period Genie game and the Period Genie Animated Short film are all produced to educate, raise awareness, and, most importantly, generate opportunities for dignified conversations about a young girl’s journey from menarche to menopause.

The innovation is a Plant-based Organic Period box, created by Sanicle, as an excellent solution for that time of the month that is kind to the planet and people, and it include items that help with symptoms that girls and women experience during menstruation.

In addition, this care box helps girls understand the benefits of plant-based period products. It also addresses specific period-related concerns such as painful, heavy, or irregular periods and self-care techniques.

As the author of ‘The Period Passport’, Chaste is just one of several authors behind new books about women’s bodies written, not by doctors or nurses, but individuals more neatly lumped together as social activists, who are unsettled by how little women know.

Some of these books are journalistic (Lynn Enright’s Vagina: A Re-education; two separate books called Period by Natalie Byrne and Emma Barnett, It’s Only Blood by Anna Dahlqvist); some are polemic (Ask Me About My Uterus by Abby Norman, Nadya Okamoto’s Period Power, Heavy Flow by Amanda Laird); others are more about reframing menstruation as an experience that could be more efficient and fulfilling (In the Flo by Alisa Vitti and Hill’s book Period Power).

He is excited the book gets to drag ‘Men into Menstruation’ discussions, amidst the danger of a single story with Gender Equality. The book is available in Kindle, Paperback, Hardcover, and audiobook.

With this book, Chaste takes you deep into the heart of his own obsession with Period Poverty, radical writings on Devoted Hollywood Dads, Glamorous Grandma and Period Genie.

The highly informative book, which covers all aspects of menstrual period in girls and women, was co-written by Yetunde Oluwafunmilayo Tola, a registered nurse and midwife based in Hong Kong.

This COVID Times Best Seller “Periods Don’t Pause during Pandemics” attributes to a masterly feat for Men in Menstruation, is now being turned into a short animation film for Amazon Prime by Sanicle, creators of the Book.

“One of the many virtues of this book is to move beyond a sterile debate between advocates of Dads with Daughters and its even relatable for someone like the actor Sylvester Stallone – famous for the Rocky and Rambo franchises – and his three daughters and those who regard Period Poverty as a myth that has never existed,” added Roxanne Stewart, the CEO of Sanicle.

“If you want a short, readable guide to a field you feel you need to know more about, and an argument to react to as well, then this is the book for you.”

The author also shared the excitement of speaking at a conference on women’s health hosted by the Center for Diversity and Inclusion at Southern Utah University.

The Mayor of Menstruation presented a copy of his book t0 Dr. Naomi Barber Luther King and the Mayor of the City of Cambridge, MA Mayor Sumbul Siddiqui

Period poverty is a big problem globally.

Approximately 40 per cent of people with periods have trouble affording the sanitary products they need. But the problem goes deeper than that. Most conventional sanitary hygiene products contain toxic materials that can cause health and fertility issues in some women.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

