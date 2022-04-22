Get Your PVCs Now, PDP Guber Aspirant Urges Gombe Residents

Governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Jibrin Muhammad Barde, has called on the good people of Gombe State to visit the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Local Government Area offices where their polling units are domiciled and collect their Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) if they have not done that.

He also called on those who are yet to register to do so within the ongoing windows provided by INEC.

In a statement signed by his Media Office yesterday, the governorship hopeful, stated that the only way to change the fortunes of the people and rescue them from bad governance is through voting during elections.

This call, is against the backdrop of a circular by INEC Public Affairs officer in Gombe State,

Mohorret Bigun, announcing the reception of 23,871 new PVCs from the headquarters in Abuja.

He said: “The INEC, Gombe State, wishes to inform the general public that it has received 23,871 new PVCs from the national headquarters of the commission.These cards are for those who registered newly or requested for information update, transfer or replacement of lost/damaged PVCs during the first and second quarter of the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) which lasted from 28th June to 20th December, 2021.

“Therefore, all those who registered or requested for replacement of their PVCs during the period are encouraged to visit the INEC LGA office where their polling units are domiciled to collect their PVCs from Thursday 21st April, 2022.

“The commission wishes to assure those who registered between January and

March 2022 as well as those who are doing so right now that their PVCs will be ready for collection before the 2023 general elections.

Public Affairs officer.”

Barde called on both his friends and well wishers across all political parties to visit their polling units in their areas to get their cards.

“My dear good people of Gombe, the INEC in our dear state has taken delivery of thousand of PVCs and I am calling on all of you to proceed as from tomorrow to collect yours.

“It is the only strength and power we have to unseat the incumbent administration of Inuwa Yahaya and clean up the state from the messes it has created and restore hopes back to all of you, both young and old.

‘’ I promise not to disappoint or let you down. Our administration would be people oriented, with human face. We will build infrastructures, revamp our health sectors and build capacities for our youths , women and the men alike.

“Dividends of democracy won’t be for only few persons who are in the inner circle as it is happening now under this administration and I assure you all of a new beginning that will usher in a new lease of life for everyone in the state,” he added

