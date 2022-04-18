Breaking: LASG Shuts down Chrisland Schools over Sexual Violence Allegations

Rebecca Ejifoma

The Lagos State Government, Monday, ordered the indefinite shut down of all Chrisland Schools in the state pending investigation of the alleged sexual violence case involving students of the school.

This was announced in a media statement

issued on Monday. It read: “It is pertinent to note that all allegations are being investigated by the relevant ministries, departments and agencies inclucling Ministry Education, Office of Education Quality Assurance, Ministry of Youth and Social Development, Ministry of Justice and the Lagos State Domestic & Sexual Violence Agency, whilst the criminal allegations have been escalated to the Commissioner of Police.”

In view of the allegations, the State said that it was committed to ensuring that adequate medical and pscyho social support was provided.

“This is to reassure members of the public of the State Government’s commitment to safety and child protection, especially in ensuring that all chiid-centered institutions within the state formulate and implement policies and systems that are compliant with the Executive Order (NO.EO/AA08 of 2016), Lagos State Safeguarding and Child Protecuon Program,” the statement read in part.

In the statement, the government also reminded the general public that anyone engaging in any visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct involving a child commits an offence and is liable to custodial sentence of 14 years.

This includes “producing, distributing, receiving, or possessing an image of child pornography”.

In the meantime, all Chrisland schools within Lagos State are hereby closed, pending further investigations.

The Ministry of Education, Office of Education Quailty Assurance, Ministry of Youth and Social Development, Ministry of Justice,

and the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency signed the statement.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

