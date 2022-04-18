2023: US-based Businessman Joins A’Ibom Guber Race

Okon Bassey in Uyo

As the 2023 governorship race in Akwa Ibom State gathers momentum, a United States of American-based businessman, Sampson Sydney Akpan, has declared to contest on the platform of the People Democratic Party (PDP).

Addressing journalists and party supporters at the Victor Attah International Airport in Uyo on his arrival after picking the Expression of Interest and nomination forms of the party from Abuja, Akpan said he understood the state and the needs of the people.

Akpan, an indigene of Ikot Eka Iko village in Oku Iboku, Itu Local Government Area of the state, pressed for the governorship slot to be given to Itu/Ibiono Ibom federal constituency.

He said though he was outside the country, he had canvassed across all the 31 local government areas of the state to solicit support of delegates for the party primary election taking place next month.

According to him, “I am a son of the soil and I understand the problems of the people. So I am coming into the race to salvage the people.”

Akpan disclosed that he was not in the race to play conventional politics but to redeem the people.

He maintained that he would not joined issues with anybody in terms of preferred aspirant, but will remain focus in his aspiration to become the next governor of the state in 2023.

The US-based businessman explained that he had touched people lives in the state, especially the young ones, through his Foundation, which he said has provided succour to the Akwa Ibom people across the 31 LGAs of the state.

He said the pains of the people have become his own predicament in the task of bringing them out of the present condition where everybody will smile.

“This governorship nomination form is hereby dedicated to the well-being of the Akwa Ibom people who are ready to be liberated,” Akpan said.

