Happy Moment for Former Beauty Queen, Agbani Darego

Society Watch

The winner of the Miss World 2001, Ibiagbanidokibubo Asenite Darego, otherwise known as Agbani Darego, bade farewell to spinsterhood five years ago. Before then, she had set tongues wagging over her inability to find a man to walk her down the aisle, despite her beauty.

However, her prayers were answered, and she shamed her detractors in April 2017 when she got married to handsome Ishaya Danjuma, son of a former Defence Minister, Theophilus Danjuma, in Morocco.

For some reason, some people did not give her marriage any chance of survival, perhaps due to tribal differences. But last week, the dark-skinned damsel celebrated five years of being married to the love of her life.

A joyful Agbani wrote on her Instagram page that “agbanidarego+5”.

Since she put up the post, her friends and fans have been congratulating her on the journey so far.

In 2001, she shot to instant fame when she was crowned Miss World, the first black woman to be so honoured. The feat had launched Nigeria on the world map, particularly because not too many people believed anything good could come out of the country. Eleven years later, the record is still unmatched.

Since then, she has become one of the best things that have happened to Nigeria, as she has also become a role model to many aspiring young girls.

Darego, who avoids scandals like a plague, has been on top of the world with her career, as she is one of the most sought-after models in the world.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

