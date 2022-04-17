2024 NUGA: Korean Embassy Donates Taekwondo Sporting Complex to UNIJOS

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

As the University of Jos gears up towards hosting the Nigerian Universities Games Association (NUGA) in 2024, the Korean Ambassador to Nigeria, Kim Young-Chae, has inaugurated the Indoor Taekwando Gymnasium Complex built and donated by the Korean government to the university.

The gymnasium also comprises table tennis, boxing training arena, basketball court, badminton with a gallery that has the capacity to accommodate about 200 spectators.

Speaking on his visit to UNIJOS, the Ambassador said it was to inaugurate the Taekwando Gymnasium Sporting Complex because the university and Korean Embassy have a long standing relationship.

Young-Chae said, “Korean government is a good partner of Nigeria for decades in terms of politics, economy, education because training of young people who have now become professionals in their various fields of endeavour remains our target.”

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Tanko Ishaya said that the institution has been privileged to be in a cordial relationship with the Korean Embassy, noting that the whole process that saw the actualization of the Indoor Taekwondo Gymnasium sports complex, started right from the administration of former Vice Chancellor, Prof. Sabastine Maimako.

Ishaya said that, “It is our prayer that the friendship will continue to mature as we desire to have sports institute.”

He confirmed that the institution was lucky to have a good contingent that performed credibly well in the recently concluded NUGA 2022.

According to him, “University of Jos has a very good contingent that competed and won prizes such as gold medals, silver medals and bronze medals during the NUGA 2022. We hope to host the best NUGA in 2024.”

Inside the complex, the students of the university Taekwondo gymnasts displayed Martial Arts to the admiration of the Korean Ambassador, his wife, and the audience.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

