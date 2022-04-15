Music Meets Football at Heineken Novelty Match

Vanessa Obioha

Afrobeats superstar Davido led Team Nigeria in the novelty match with four-time Champions League winner and iconic Dutch footballer, Clarence Seedorf. The match which was held at Landmark Beach as part of the UEFA Champions League Tour presented by Heineken saw Team Heineken take on Team Nigeria in an encounter that showcased some classy football skills from both sides. Team Heineken was captained by UCL Ambassador Seedorf and featured Nigerian Breweries Plc Supply Chain Director, Martin Kochl and Finance Director, Rob Kleinjan. Davido led the line for Team Nigeria which had ex-Nigerian internationals, Jay Jay Okocha, Daniel Amokachi and Pastor Taribo West, NB Plc Marketing Director, Emmanuel Oriakhi, Rapper MI and Afro R&B singer Darey.

The game which lasted about an hour was filled with fun moments that saw the over 500 watching fans treated to an entertaining display with Okocha finding the net with almost every shot he took and Clarence Seedorf showing why he is called the Professor after hitting the woodwork twice and finding the back of the twice.

Seedorf completed the tour in Abuja where he met with fans and also watched the Liverpool vs Benfica match at the Transcorp Hilton.

The UEFA Champions League Trophy Tour was a chance for football fans around the world to get closer to the iconic UEFA Champions League Trophy. It was developed to enable fans globally to have the chance to get closer to the UEFA Champions League competition and the trophy itself. The 2021/22 Heineken’s UEFA Champions League campaign titled, “Cheers to All Fans”, highlights that football belongs to all passionate fans and challenges the stereotype that football belongs to men.

