Military, Civilian Leaders Have Failed Nigerians, Says Northern Youth Group

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Youths under the banner of Unified Northern Forum for Godwin Emefiele (UNFGE) for 2023 presidency yesterday said that former military personnel and politicians have failed the nation.

The UNFGE, however, said that “it is high time the youths across the 19 northern states of the country to support a technocrat and the current Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, to come out to contest the nation’s presidency come 2023 to add values to the socio economic stability of the country.”

Speaking at a news conference in Ilorin, Kwara State capital yesterday, the Convener of UNFGE, Mr. Mohammed Salie Danlami, said that a professional to the core like a CBN governor would make the country greater.

Danlami said: “The coming out of Mr. Godwin Emefiele to seek the mandate of the Nigerians at this point will remain a great honour that would change the political calculations of the perceived cabals that have been ruling the nation.

He said that “it will be unpatriotic for Emefiele to reject the call because we have made contacts to all that matters in the northern parts of the country and they have supported our move.

“He should respect the sacrifice we are presently making during the Ramadan to go across the state campaigning for him, and heed our call.

“Emefiele is a kind of person that Nigerians need this time around because those military leaders and civilians have failed to add values to the lives of the people and if Emefiele comes out to contest, he will make life more bearable to all Nigerians.”

Danlami added that “no other person would be better that Emefiele who had seen it all having risen to the peak of the governor of CBN, unblemished without being sacked.

“We have tried former military and politicians but they had failed us in Nigeria and this is the time to look unto a private sector personality and technocrat like Mr. Godwin Emefiele that we need to trust for the nation’s presidency in order to provide purposeful leadership to the nation.

“He is a Deltan and has worked for the economic growth of the country since his emergence as the governor of CBN.

“Emefiele’s interventions of about 37 in numbers are masses oriented ones that have allowed Nigerian youths to benefit without any considerations and this has reduced poverty level of average Nigerian youth.

“As a northerner, agriculture is the main stay of the economy and Emefiele’s interventions in the sector has moved up to all the parts of the nation.

“Emefiele is the only technocrat that can bail out masses out of the current challenges in the nation

“All the sectors of the country will flourish if he comes out and vie for the nation’s presidency. There is no right candidate in Nigeria today.

They are politicians that wanted to amass wealth. They don’t want us to move forward but to further their personal interest.”

Danlami therefore called on Dr. Emefiele to answer the clarion call to contest for the nation’s presidency so as to provide purposeful leadership for the teeming populace.

