Bayelsa Govt Denies Rift with Dickson, Division in the Party





Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Government has denied any rift or division within the ranks of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state or with the former Governor of the state and Senator representing the Bayelsa West senatorial district, Seriake Dickson.

A statement signed by the state Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Ayibaina Duba, described the report by an online publication and authored by Ebi Jamaica, as unabashed and misleading.

The piece written by one Ebi Jamaica and published in a number of online platforms has fingered Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, as the one behind the division in the party.

He equally accused the governor of being ungrateful to those who worked for his victory in the 2019 governorship election, especially the immediate-past Governor of the state, Dickson.

But the state government called on the member of the party and the public to disregard the unverified, bogus assumptions and unscrupulous piece by Mr. Jamaica.

It said: “Ordinarily, one would have ignored the wolf cry of Jamaica, but the state government likes to offer this rebuttal because the writer’s political henchman position might mislead the unsuspecting members of the public and polarise the PDP.

“There is no evidence in Jamiaca’s bad-intentioned publication to sustain the claim of disagreement between the state Governor, Senator Diri, his government, and his predecessor, Senator Dickson. Rather, his parlous position is rooted in baseless beer parlour gossip.

“In the contrary, these two great sons of our state have continued to enjoy harmonious relationship based on mutual respect and in the best interest of our state. The governor has continued to demonstrate good faith and is appreciative to the fingers of God used in making him governor and eternally grateful to God for his elevation.

“If anything, it is Jamaica that seeks to divide the party along the line of the former APC members and old PDP members, loyalists of Senator Douye Diri, the governor and loyalists of Senator Seriake Dicksion, due to his lack of tact and shallow understanding of party politics and governance.

“In the last two years, the governor has committed to unifying the party by insisting that every party man has equal right. He has also invested a lot of time and energy at bringing back members who defected to other parties and assuaged the concerns of stakeholders, thus fortifying the party.

“The governor has also continued to preach peace and unity among our people and succeeded at engendering convivial relationship between contending political groups and communities in the state.

“Therefore, how can any discerning person come to the conclusion that the unifying efforts of the governor will divide the party?

“Even though his write-up seemed more like a classic in mischief, we want to believe that Jamaica is unnecessarily over excited about the ongoing usual political frenzy associated with party nomination. If his claim of being a long-standing party stakeholder is genuine, then Jamaica should have known better. Let him and others who share his unfounded view know that there is no cause for alarm.

“Governor Diri will not only continue to work for peace, unity and well-being of the state, but also ensure that party politics is done in the best democratic tradition without imposition of candidates.”

