Pfizer Raises Awareness on Adult Vaccines to Prevent Diseases

Ayodeji Ake

Pfizer recently held a media roundtable to discuss the need for adult vaccination, the burden, as well as the management of vaccines to prevent diseases in older people.

Speaking at the virtual Media Roundtable held recently, Medical Director, Sub-Saharan Africa, Pfizer, Kodjo Soroh, stressed the importance of adult vaccination to prevent them from deadly bacterial infections.

“Pfizer has a long history in vaccine research and development. By developing innovative delivery systems and technologies, we’ve created scalable solutions that address the prevention of deadly bacterial infections.

” The key to maintaining and building on these advances is constant vigilance and continued access to immunisations is essential to preserving the progress we’ve made against vaccine-preventable conditions and strengthening our ability to address emerging health threats.”

A Consultant Physician at the Lagos State University College of Medicine Ikeja Lagos, Professor Olufunke Olayinka Adeyeye, and Chief Consultant and Head of Geriatrics Unit at the National Hospital Abuja, Dr. Ogugua Osi-Ogbu, who emphasised the importance of adult vaccination as well as the challenges and gaps in adult vaccination as these individuals have a decreased immunological response when they are exposed to infections.

The duo revealed in their different presentations adult pneumococcal disease, the importance of adult vaccination, and the challenges and gaps in adult vaccination.

Adeyeye said: “A systematic review of infections in individuals older than 65 years found that coronary heart disease, diabetes mellitus, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, were all associated with a significantly higher risk of acquiring pneumococcal infections.

“Pneumococcal disease is an important cause of morbidity and mortality in older adults.

“Many high-income countries recommend pneumococcal vaccination in older adults, but coverage is often low even where policies are in place.

“Very few low and/or mid-income countries currently provide pneumococcal vaccination to older adults as a part of a routine program.

“Vaccine-preventable diseases are infectious diseases caused by viruses or bacteria that can be prevented with vaccines.

“Vaccines are not just for kids; adults need vaccines too. Even if fully vaccinated as a child, adults may be at risk for other diseases due to age, job, lifestyle, travel, or a health condition.”

“Vaccines don’t just protect you, they protect those around you, too. Vaccines protect individuals against specific diseases, but they also help those who have not had the vaccine by creating “herd immunity”.

“This protects people vulnerable to the disease, such as babies too young to be vaccinated, people undergoing chemotherapy, the elderly, and people who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

