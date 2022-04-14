Honour Fit for a Queen



Precious Ugwuzor reports that the honourary award by European-American University, Panama, to Queen Ugochi Agua-Onyekwelu for her outstanding contributions to human development is fitting

In recognition of her outstanding contributions to human development, Queen Ugochi Linda Agua-Onyekwelu, was conferred with honourary doctorate degree in Agonomy and Entrepreneurship Development(PhD) by the European-American University, Panama, on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at NECA House in Lagos.

Given the calibre of event, it attracted top government officials, traditional rulers, the academia, family and friends, who joined from far and wide to facilitate with the Agua-Onyekwelu and other awardees.



Queen Agua-Onyekwelu, an astute businesswoman, politician, environmental resources expert, livestock farming and waste management consultant, and philanthropist, was honoured alongside other scholars, for their remarkable and indelible contributions to the social and economic development of Nigeria.



She said: “I feel honoured and elated for the honorary award and recognition. It is a great privilege and well deserved I must admit. I have paid my dues to the development of humanity and contacted to nation building with my capabilities. I have fought the good fight and still thriving.



“This award comes with a challenging task to do more. It comes with more responsibilities. Like it is said, ‘to whom much is given, much is expected.’ By the help of God, I will do all I can within my ability to continue making positive impacts and contributions to the society. It also shows that people are watching my way of life and taking note.

“I am a PhD student in Fisheries. This would be an added advantage to my academic career and entrepreneurship. I want to specially thank God for the grace so far, I thank the European-American University for the recognition and I appreciate my family and well wishers for their support and best wishes,” she said.



Also speaking, Prof Olusegun Olugbenga Aroh, a representative of the institution, said: “I am a management consultant to the institution and we found her eligible to be conferred with the doctorate award.

“The award is strictly meant for people who have contributed to the growth of the institution and to the development of the society in areas such as agriculture, environmental management, politics, economy and social culture of the society.



“It was a well deserved award to Queen Ugochi Linda Agua-Onyekwelu. She earned it and I must say that her contributions to humanity and rural development is highly commendable and one to reckon with. I can describe her as a humble, cheerful, intelligent, hardworking and passionate woman.”

