Akpanudoedehe Threatens to Sue Adamu over Akwa-Ibom State Executive

Former Secretary of the Caretaker Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator John Akpanudoedehe, has threatened to sue the new National Chairman of the APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, for going ahead to swear in the Mr. Stephen Ntukekpo-led faction as the duly elected executive of the party in Akwa Ibom State.

Akpanudoedehe, in a letter to Adamu, claimed that his action, in respect of the Akwa-Ibom State, was done in breach of an order of the Court of Appeal, which had ordered maintenance of status quo.

In the letter dated April 12, 2022, and signed by his lawyer, Gideon Ejemai, the former APC Acting National Secretary, said Adamu had 24 hours to reverse all actions he took in respect of the Akwa-Ibom State APC or be prepared for legal action.

Akpanudoedehe’s grievances stemmed from the fact that the APC was present in court on April 7, when the appellate court presided by Justice Haruna Tsammani, ordered parties to maintain status quo in his appeal against the judgment of a Federal High Court, which had ordered the party to recognise and swear in the Ntukekpo-led faction as the duly State Executive of the Akwa-Ibom State APC, but went ahead to disobey the order of the court.

A copy of the letter sighted by THISDAY read in part, “Surprisingly, in spite and despite your party’s presence in court and the service of the order on your party, you proceeded to take deliberate steps to overreach the order of the Court of Appeal by purporting to swear in the 1st Respondent as the State Chairman APC Akwa Ibom State on April 11, 2022, long after the order of the Court of Appeal had been made to your knowledge”.

Wondering to what end the swearing-in would lead as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was represented in court and was under a duty to obey the extant orders of the court, including the order for maintenance of status quo, he stated that the action of the APC chairman if allowed to stand, would have foisted a situation of helplessness on the court with respect to the hearing and the determination of the pending Motion for Stay of Execution.

He said, “This should not happen as courts are not known to make orders in vain. Take notice, therefore, that by this letter you are accorded 24 hours to reverse every action taken by you that has overreached the extant orders of the Court of Appeal, directing that Status Quo be maintained by the parties in Appeal No: CA/AB)/CV/353/2022 on April 7, 2022, which actions include though not limited to the purported swearing-in of the 1st respondent in the Appeal by the 4th Respondent (represented by your humble self).

“In the event that you fail to comply with the dictates of this letter, we shall without reverting to you any further, take appropriate procedural steps within the law to ensure that your actions are reversed and brought in line with the extant orders of the court amongst other sanctions known to law. The Rule of Law should prevail at all times. We say no more”.

