2023: CAN Youth Wing Insists on Power Shift to South

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja



The national leadership of the Youth Wing Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN) has said it supports the rotation of the office of the President of Nigeria to the southern part of the country in 2023

The youths said doing so would promote unity and concord in the country.

As part of efforts to stem the tide of insecurity, YOWICAN said its members would embark on a tour of the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), for the purpose of a prayer crusade seeking God’s intervention to forestall anarchy in Nigeria.

In a communiqué issued at the end of the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of YOWICAN held at the National Headquarters, National Christian Centre in Garki, the Central Area of Abuja, the association expressed support for the rotation of the presidency of the country to the South in the 2023 election.

In the communiqué, YOWICAN stated: “We assert that rotation of the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria will promote unity and concord.

“As such the emergence of a Christian/Christian Ticket or a Muslim/Muslim ticket come 2023 will not be a true expression of equity, fairness and justice for Nigeria and Nigerians.”

YOWICAN said it was determined to take her message to the grassroots and awaken her structures down to the wards/units, for the actualisation of the 2023 divine agenda.

The communiqué jointly signed by National Chairman, YOWICAN, Belusochukwu Enwere and National Secretary, Bako Adashu Elijah, noted that despite the efforts so far made in the combating crime, the problem had persisted.

The youths expressed concern over unwarranted destruction of lives and properties in different parts of the country.

It noted that despite efforts so far made in combating crime, there was the urgent need to curb the rising wave of attacks, killings and destruction of lives, properties

It said: “YOWICAN decries the increasing rate of insecurity in Nigeria, yet commends the efforts of government and security agencies in combating the nefarious activities of bandits, killer herdsmen, insurgents etc; and further calls on government and the security agencies to approach all persons who have made statements/assertions claiming to know the bandits, terrorists and criminals (and/or their camps or hideouts); to come and assist in fishing-out these evil people.

“That YOWICAN national leadership shall embark on a tour of the 36 states and the FCT, for the purpose of a prayer crusade seeking God’s intervention over the bleeding state and anarchy in Nigeria.”

