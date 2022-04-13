CIBN President: Banks Integral Source of Employment

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The National President of the Chartered Institute u of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), Bayo Olubgemi, has said the banking industry still remains as one of the major ingredients of national developments and sources of employment to many Nigerians .

He disclosure during the ground breaking ceremony of ” The CIBN Bankers Hall ” A CIBN Legacy Project bequeathed to Kano State Polytechnic, Kano yesterday at the School of Management Studies .

According to the CIBN president, the aim and objective of building a bankers’ hall for the Banking and Finance Students is not just for the benefit of the 160 classrooms block alone but would serve as a reference point for research purposes .

He said the institute ,which is 59 years now had brought tremendous impact on teaching and learning among Nigerian graduates .

Olubgemi said today the CIBN is working closely with Tetfund being the Vice Chairman on ICT digital Economy a banking group that helped in building a smart house for the Kano state banking and finance Students to conduct researches on topical banking issues using a free WIFI internet service and seamlessly digital.

He thanked CBN for the collaborative pasture it has exhibited in making most of programmes initiated by the institute a reality.

Although he said ” We are together our only difference is the “I” ours is CIBN and the CBN however, if you look for the I you can actually look for intellectual property, And if you look at it again you see integrity and whatever the I represents including innovation.

Speaking earlier, Rector, Kano State Polytechnic Dr Kabir Bello Dungurawa, said the management was amazed with the receipt of a Letter from the CIBN showing interest to come and construct a Bankers Hall at the School .

Dungurawa said the objective of the project was to among others institutionalize a banking related legacy learning project in the institution as well as exposing the students to a composed environment that reflects the standard of the industry they are being groomed for.

” Thanks be to Allah (SWT) Today 12 April 2022 we gather here for the ground breaking ceremony marking the laying of foundation of the ‘ Bankers Hall ‘ the specification for the proposed building is a 435sqm landscape area . 160 seating capacity fully furnished with Air conditioning, Equipped with Modern Multimedia Communication gadgets, an elevated stage and other auxiliary facilities. It is our belief that when completed it will surely provide an aesthetically well conducive environment for teaching and learning.”

In his brief remarks Emir of Kano Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero expressed happiness with the gesture done by CIBN and called on the students to consider themselves lucky for having the intervention that would help shape their intellectual profundities.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

