Abia, Delta, Kano Get New Polytechnics

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The federal government has revealed that three new federal polytechnics would be situated in Abia, Delta and Kano States.

The new institutions are to commence academic activities in October 2022, and this would bring to 36 the number of federal polytechnics in the country with all states having one each.

This is as the Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriation, Jibrin Barau, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for siting one of the approved federal polytechnics in Kano State.

Barau, who represents Kano North senatorial district, expressed faith that the new polytechnic would expand access to education for the people of the state.

The federal government had in a statement issued by the Director of Press and Public Relations, Ministry of Education, Ben Goong, announced the approval of three new federal polytechnics by President Buhari.

It noted that the establishment of the new polytechnics was in line with Buhari’s determination to make tertiary education more accessible.

The statement read: “In line with his determination to make tertiary education more accessible, President Buhari has approved the establishment of three new federal polytechnics in the country.”

Meanwhile, Barau has pledged the

cooperation of the state government and people of the state with the federal government to ensure the smooth take-off of the new polytechnic in October.

