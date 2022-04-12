University of Transportation Daura to Begin Curriculum Activities in Five Months





Kasim Sumaina in Daura

The Minister of Transportation, Mr. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, hinted yesterday that the University of Transportation in Daura, Katsina State, which is currently under construction, would be ready by September, 2022.

Amaechi gave this assurance after n on the spot inspection of the construction site in Daura, Katsina State,.

He disclosed that the construction of the school had reached advance stage.

The minister noted that the contractor “has said that it is only seven building remaining and that those building will be completed by September.

“I will talk with the permanent secretary. I think activities can start in the school by September.”

Earlier, Amechi visited the Dala Inland Dry Port in Kano to ascertain the readiness of the project to kick start commercial activities.

He said the buildings were ready since only finishing touches are currently holding the project.

Amaechi, who however was not satisfied with the landscaping, urged the contractors to increase the pace of work as he could not bring Mr. President to inaugurate the project without it being fully completed.

“It is hoped that the Dala Inland Port will be ready for commissioning any time soon,” he concluded.

