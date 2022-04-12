Sanction Purveyors of Violence in Enugu PDP, Group Tells Ayu

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

A pressure group, the Enugu Rescue Group, has called on the national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to wade into the attack on the supporters of former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu at the party’s expanded stakeholders’ meeting in Aninri at the weekend.

The group, in a statement, said any attempt to sweep the event, which nearly cost many lives, under the carpet, would only reinforce violent political conducts in the run up to 2023 general election in Enugu State.

The petition reads in part: “The Enugu Rescue Group (ERG), a non-aligned pressure group committed to the good governance of Enugu and peaceful political cultures is appalled at the resurgence of political violence in Enugu State, which is sadly coming from the stables of the PDP.

“We have observed with horror the premeditated violence that headlined the monthly local government meeting of the PDP in Aninri LGA and some other parts of the State. We note in particular the vicious premeditated attacks visited on supporters of former Deputy Senate President and gubernatorial aspirant on the platform of the PDP, Chief Ike Ekweremadu, at Ndeaboh, headquarters of Aninri LGA.

“An incident of this magnitude, which nearly cost the lives of many, including the Member of House of Assembly representing Aninri State Constituency, Hon. Chinedu Okwu, should not be taken lightly.

“Therefore, since all the actors are PDP members, we call on the Senator Iyorchia Ayu-led National Working Committee to cause a speedy and unbiased investigation into the matter with view to bringing the culprits to book.

“What were the roles of the Council Chairman, Mr. Bennet Ajah and local government party chairman, Mr. Victor Okoro, among other principal officers of the party and the council in the fracas?”, it stated.

The group also called the attention of PDP’s national leadership to the fracas that broke out during the party’s meeting in Nsukka LGA on the same day, observing that such was not in line with the democratic ideals espoused by the PDP.

“Without prejudice to the role the law enforcement agencies in getting to the root of this matter, we make bold to say that unless the fast-evolving culture of political intolerance and violence is severely punished by the party, then things can only get worse during the PDP delegates and primary elections in Enugu State”, it concluded.

