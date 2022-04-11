Breaking: Osinbajo Declares for President

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has formally declared his intention to run for the 2023 Presidency on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He made the declaration on Monday morning in an address on various various media platforms on why he wanted to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari.

Osinbajo appealed to the people to consider him for the coveted office of the President based on his wealth of experience and commitment to democratic norms.

He said he had come a long way having served as Justice Commissioner and Attorney-General of Lagos State from 1999 to 2007 and currently serving as Vice President since 2015.

Osinbajo’s declaration came few hours after he met with APC Governors at his official residence at Akinola Aguda House in the State House, Abuja.

Details later…

