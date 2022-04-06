A’Ibom Cleric Denies Linking Gov Emmanuel to Freemason, Cultism

Okon Bassey in Uyo

A popular cleric in Akwa Ibom State and the Founder of the Grace Family, Rev. Patrick Henry Edet, has denied speculation that he linked the state Governor, Udom Emmanuel to any cult-related organisation in the country describing it as false

Rev. Edet said his response to the false and malicious claims in the current viral video clip being in circulation was because it is part of the privilege and honour of Governor Udom Emmanuel to be presented in the right light due to his established stand in support of justice, truth and honour.

“I am addressing this because the name of an individual is involved and this individual is currently the number one citizen and has the legal authority of governance in Akwa Ibom State…

“The Governor of Akwa Ibom State must be presented in the right light because he agrees with justice, truth and honour.”

He refuted the claims that he said the governor was a member of Freemasonry, adding that this was completely false.

“The claim that I have spoken or alleged on that video that Governor Udom Emmanuel is a member of Freemasonry or any other occult or that he is a sponsor of them is absolutely false.

“I know and believe in Governor Udom Emmanuel as a Christian. I have done this publicly for years and consistently.

“In private conversations with people, in private conversations with him, in public presentations he has been in attendance on a number of occasions. Whoever knows me and is interested in knowing me would know one thing, I am not moved by people’s opinions, I’m moved by convictions,” he said.

The founder of The Grace Family asserted that he has a long-standing relationship with the governor which has been well-known public fact across the state.

He also stated that he is convinced that Governor Emmanuel is a Christian who has shown that he loves and puts God first always by the way he consistently hosts men of God at the Government House, solemn assemblies in the state, vigils with people in his cabinet, and frequent prayer meetings.

“I know and believe in Udom as a Christian and I have done this publicly for years and consistently in private conversations with people, in private conversation with him on a number of occasions.

“Whoever knows me knows that I am not moved by people’s opinions, I am moved by convictions.

Rev. Edet also said that there would be no reason for him to be provoked to speak ill of the governor seeing that he had a cordial relationship with him and was strongly convinced about his faith in God.

“I could not have stood on this ground of personal conviction about his Christian faith and in a time like this, without provocation or reason, I would now say, ‘This same man is a member of this occult group or that secret cult’. That is not possible because there is no reason for that.”

