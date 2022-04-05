Ramadan: Sokoto Spends N397m on Food Aid to 17,000 Needy

Sokoto State Government has begun the distribution of assorted food items and clothing materials worth over N397 million to 17,000 less privileged through its special Ramadan Welfare scheme.

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal said this at the inauguration of the annual distribution exercise on Tuesday in Sokoto.

He said that about 17,000 poor and vulnerable persons in 23 local government areas would benefit from the the programme, adding that the programme was being implemented under the state’s Zakkat and Endowment Commission.

Tambuwal represented by his deputy, Munir Dan’Iya, said that rice, noodles, textile materials and cash would be distributed to the beneficiaries.

He said the state government would explore more areas towards easing the current economic hardship on the people.

“When we come on board, the Sokoto Zakkat and Endowment Commission was at a status of Committee, but we initiated laws to upgrade it status.

“Moreover, we have continued to expend billions of Naira in ensuring that the commission has continue to prosper for the benefit of our people.

“Today, we are inaugurating the distribution of the 2022 Zakkat collected from individuals in Sokoto State, food and other utilities sponsored by the state government.

“This, we believe will ease the pain of the beneficiaries,” he said.

The governor further lauded the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, for his fatherly role towards ensuring the success of all government activities in the state.

In his remarks, the Sultan, appreciated the state government’s commitment and urged wealthy individuals to emulate the gesture.

“We are appealing to our business community to generously utilise the period of Ramadan and subsidise commodity prices in order to benefit from the rewards of the Holy month.

“To the state government, we really appreciate your commitment and dedication without any religious difference in supporting the society,” he said.

Also speaking, Muhammad Maidoki, Chairman of the Commission, said that it had so far collected and distributed N8.7 billion alms to 202,498 beneficiaries since inception in 2014.

According to him, the commission is developing a 10-year strategic plan to enhance its operations towards wealth creation and poverty eradication in the state by 2030.

“We are so much indebted to the state government and in particular the unflinching support of Gov. Aminu Tambuwal and his lieutenants.

“We also appreciated our former governors, Alhaji Aliyu Wamakko and Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa for surrendering some of their belongings for the activities of the commission,” he said.

The Chairman further appreciated some wealthy individuals in the state for their support to the commission. (NAN)

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

