Presidency to Probe Post Nigeria/Ghana Match Violence in Abuja

*Describes the violence at the Moshood Abiola Stadium as shameful

Deji Elumoyein

The Presidency is to probe the violence and destruction by irate fans of facilities at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on Tuesday night after the World Cup playoff between Nigeria and Ghana. The game ended 1-1 but the Black Stars qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The rampaging fans had stormed the mainbowl of the stadium after the blast of the final whistle by the Tunisian referee, Selmi Sadok, destroying everything in sight.

Presidential Spokesman, Garba Shehu, while responding on the post match violence in a press statement yesterday evening, said government was concerned about destruction and will want to know why the incident took place.

According to him, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and the Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare and other stakeholders are presently compiling a report on the violence which will be submitted to President Muhammadu Buhari as soon as possible.

He gave an assurance that those who took part in the violence will be brought to book, saying the law will take its course.

The release stated inter alia: “Nigeria has been shamed by the violence and destruction at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium that followed Super Eagles’ defeat by Ghana in the playoff game for the World Cup championship in Qatar.

“What happened, and why did it happen? Why couldn’t we prevent this?

“The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha is working with the Minister of Sports and all stakeholders involved in preparation of a report President Muhammadu Buhari is expecting on the incident.

“The law will take its own course,” concludes the statement from the Presidency on the violence.

