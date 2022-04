Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Super Eagles coach Augustine Eguavoen has thrown in the towel as the National coach following the failure of the Eagles to qualify for the 2022 World Cup billed for Qatar.



He tendered his resignation on Thursday, following the shocking elimination of the Eagles by arch-rivals, Ghana in the final play off for the World Cup.



Details later…

