2023: We’ll Buy Governorship Nomination Form of Any Party for Pantami, Gombe Youths Promise

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

A coalition of like-minded youths from all the 114 political wards of Gombe State has promised to purchase the governorship nomination form of any political party for the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantami.

Already, the youths said they have approached the court to compel the minister to vie for the governorship of Gombe State in 2023 since they’ve not gotten a positive response from the minister after several approach.

According to the Chairman of the coalition, Muhammad Nafiu Abdullahi, “To demonstrate our commitment to this cause, we had no other option but to approach the court to compel Pantami as a public officer to perform his duty to Gombe State by vying for the office of the governor of the state in the coming election primaries on the platform of any party of his choice.”

Leading other youths during a press briefing yesterday, Abdullahi said they were also ready to buy cars for the 11 local government area chairmen of the party that gives Pantami the ticket to boost the aspirant’s chances.

He also said their choice of Pantami is because he is young, learned and a vibrant leader who in the past had shown that he has the capacity to take the state to greater heights.

“Professor Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami in his capacity as the Director-General NITDA, as well as Minister of Communications and Digital Economy has excellently discharged his duties of making positive and useful development in Gombe State in terms of ICT development and facilities.

“Pantami has consistently initiated and completed projects that cut across the 11 LGAs of state in the past six years.

“He has initiated the placement of several regional and state offices of important parastatals to the state such as NITDA, NCC, Galaxy Backbone, ECC and other key activities that directly lead to development both within and outside the ICT sector where he champions.

“His track record of achievement, which are obvious and recognised by the indigenes of the state and others has placed Gombe State in the limelight in the country and the world at large,” Abdullahi stressed.

He added: “This petition to awaken our leader’s attention was also duly entered by stakeholders in each of the 114 wards in Gombe State.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

