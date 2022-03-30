Francis Sardauna

The Katsina Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has arrested a suspected Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Sirajo Jelani Abdulkadir, with 25 bags of foreign parboiled rice, two cartons of spaghetti and macaroni.

The acting Comptroller of the command, DC Dalha Wada Chedi, disclosed this Wednesday while briefing journalists on the achievements recorded by the command between February 1 and March 30, 2022.

He explained that the suspected police officer was nabbed along the Katsina-Kano highway conveying the contraband in a Toyota Sienna space wagon with registration number LSD 315 FD.

Chedi added that the suspect was apprehended with a police identification card, Citizen for Peace and First Aid Mission of Nigeria, Nigeria Association of Agric Produce Dealers (NAAPD) and IMAN Federal Representative of Nigeria Tasforce, Kaduna State.

According to him, “The said Sienna LE with inscription ‘Federal Joint Compliance Monitoring and Enforcement Against Multiple Taxes and Levies Along Nigerian Highway, Kaduna State Command’, was arrested along Katsina-Kano road.

“The suspect claimed to be a police officer and we found in his possession four different identification cards and a Nigeria police ballistic jacket, a handcuff, an Assistant Superintendent of Police’s rank badge and a can suspected to be tear gas.”

He further explained that the suspected ASP has been handed over to the state command of the Nigeria Police Force for further investigation.

He, however, announced the seizure of four used vehicles, 432 bags of foreign rice, 309 cartons of spaghetti, 68 jerricans of vegetable oil, 400 bags of Tiger nuts and 55 cartons of macaroni, among others worth over N42.7 million.

