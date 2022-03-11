Pro-Chancellors Move to Promote Efficient Management of State-owned Varsities

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Chairman of Committee of Pro-Chancellors of State-owned Universities of Nigeria (COPSUN), Mallam Yusuf Ali, has said the committee’s mission is to promote efficient management and funding of state-owned universities across Nigeria.

Speaking at a press conference to herald the 6th biennial conference of the COPSUN scheduled to hold between March 21 and 25, 2022, at the Osun State University Osogbo, the legal luminary said its vision is to promote a focused and purposeful academic leadership through which proactive initiatives can be taken on matters concerning university education in Nigeria.

According to him, the committee is equally ready to support and facilitate the maintenance of the highest standard of education in state-owned Nigerian universities.

The pro-Chancellor also contended that the committee would further promote optimal governance practices to ensure effective and uninterrupted delivery of high-quality tertiary education and other services in the state-owned universities, and devise and promote a peer-review mechanism.

He said it would “serve as an avenue for discussing common or peculiar problems relating but not limited to funding by the proprietors, inter-university cooperation, maintenance of academic standards, staff recruitment, international cooperation and linkages, general university development and matters related thereto.”

Others, he remarked, would promote unity and cooperation among state-owned universities as well as ensuring efficiency and cooperation in staff recruitment, serve as advocacy forum or avenue for promoting sound educational policies, particularly relating to tertiary education in Nigeria; and do any such thing as the Board of Trustees (BoT) may deem proper or authorised.

Ali noted that the challenges of higher education in the country and the resulting negative impact on the quality of products of the system remain a burning issue that has over time engaged the keen attention of critical stakeholders, including the Pro-Chancellors of State-owned Universities.

He said it further include an acute underfunding, disconnect between the curriculum and the demand and realities of the economy, graduate unemployment and employability, institutional instability leading to unstable academic calendar.

Ali said: “Others issues are political interference in university governance, erosion of autonomy, poor infrastructural and research facilities, inadequate staffing, especially of academic staff, and weak linkages between universities and industries. Over time, the intervention role played by COPSUN has been very remarkable, and this year’s 6th biennial conference will not be different.”

However, the opening of biennial conference session, according to the chairman, would be under the chairmanship of Dr. Kayode Fayemi, governor of Ekiti State, and Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), while the Chief Host, Governor of Osun State and Visitor of the Osun State University, Adegboyega Oyetola, will declare the conference open.

He also remarked Professor Is-haq Oloyede, registrar/chief executive, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), will present the keynote address on the theme of the year’s conference: ‘State Ownership Dynamics, University Councils and The Need For a New Social Contract Between Society and University.’

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

