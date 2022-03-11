Firm Develops Payment Solution for Lagos Taxi Riders

Hamid Ayodeji

Univasa, an indigenous ride-hailing company in Nigeria, has announced the launch of its Verify and Pay solution, an innovative digital payment system designed to reshape and ease the payment system of the transportation space in the country.

Through the Verify and Pay platform, passengers hailing a cab can scan the barcode on the taxi to confirm the details of the driver and the vehicle, input their destination to check and negotiate fares, and select preferred payment options such as card payments or USSD.

Speaking at the launching, recently in Lagos, the Chief Executive Officer, Univasa, Ben Adeniyi said, “The verify and pay platform initiative was born out of the need to be an enabler to service providers and consumers.

“For us at Univasa, providing innovative services is at the helm of our operations and we continue to hold it as a top priority.

“The Verify and Pay is a new face to transportation in Nigeria, it has currently been launched for the Lagos Yellow Cabs but will also cut across other forms of transport within Lagos state and other states such as, Abuja, Kano and Port Harcourt before the end of the year.“

On his part, President of Lagos State Taxi Drivers and Cab Operators Association, Omolekan Taiwo, urged the association’s members to embrace the technology driven initiative to enhance revenue growth.

He also pointed out that the association regularly organises training to educate members, especially older persons on how to use digital applications in order to carry out their day to day business transactions.

Taiwo added: “We are optimistic about these innovations because we believe it would help improve the reputation of the association as riders will be more assured of their safety and accountability.”

