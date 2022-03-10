Osun Govt Seeks Stakeholders Collaboration in Tackling Maternal Deaths



Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Osun State government has appealed to critical stakeholders in the health sector for collaboration to combat the health crises being faced in the country.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr Rafiu Isamotu stated this during an engagement meeting with medical stakeholders in the state.

According to him the World Health Organisation record shows that Nigeria accounts for over 34 per cent of global maternal deaths.

He said the lifetime risk of dying during pregnancy, childbirth, postpartum, or after an abortion for a Nigerian woman is 1 in 22, compared to 1 in 4,900 in developed countries.

This stakeholders meeting which was held at the instance of the Osun State Commissioner for Health and a leading Health NGO in Nigeria was to prevent maternal mortality and improve the maternal health through digital technology.

Dr. Isamotu however emphasised that collaboration with critical players in global health will improve the quality of health care service delivery as well as checkmate the death rate during pregnancy.

He also harped on the need for healthcare providers, particularly at the grassroots, to take advantage of the digital gadgets to improve their services.

The Team Lead of the Hacey Health Initiative, a development organisation, Mrs. Kemi Omole said the idea is to focus on improving the health and productivity of vulnerable and underserved populations in Africa.

Kemi Omole, emphasised that the digital platform wouldn’t only ease the daily routine of health providers but also enhance proper handling of antenatal and other care using modern health technology.

She stressed that the initiative will go a long way in reducing the number of death recorded during pregnancy and childbirth

The Executive Director of the group, Rhoda Robinson, who spoke on the rationale behind the interventions, said the nongovernmental organisation has operated in 13 states across the country with a major interest in the provision of clean water, the Champion campaign against FGM, and other health-related crises across the country.

