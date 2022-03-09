Two Years of Sterling Human-faced Projects, Commitment to Bayelsa

Given his miraculous emergence as the Governor of Bayelsa State two years ago, the recently commemorated second anniversary afforded Governor Duoye Diri the opportunity to showcase his sterling achievements and reaffirm his commitment to bringing dividends of democracy to the people. Chiemelie Ezeobi, who covered the inauguration of different projects, reports

Until his current position as Governor of Bayelsa State, Duoye Diri was the senator representing Bayelsa Central senatorial district of Bayelsa state at the Nigerian 9th National Assembly under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Thorny Beginnings For two years, he has held the saddle of leadership of “The Glory of All Lands” despite the hurdles he initially encountered. How did he become governor one might ask?

On February 13, 2020, the Supreme Court of Nigeria invalidated the results of the 2019 Bayelsa State gubernatorial elections on grounds that the running mate of the actual winner of the election, David Lyon, submitted fake certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

When the court ordered Diri to be issued a certificate of return, he was sworn-in as the governor of Bayelsa State on February 14, 2020. But it was not yet Uhuru. On August 17, 2020, a tribunal at Abuja, Nigeria ordered for his sack but on October 2, 2020, a court of appeal sitting in Abuja overruled the tribunal court and confirmed him as governor.

Anniversary

Two years down the line, the governor is still thankful for the privilege to rule his people and bring down the dividends of democracy as he exhibited during the recent thanksgiving service in Bayelsa to commemorate his second year anniversary.

That was why for two whole weeks, the entire state was agog given the line up of activities marking the second anniversary in office of Governor Douye Diri.

For the people of the state, the anniversary was enough reason to roll out their drums to celebrate the sterling accomplishments of an accomplished administrator who had touched their lives with the different human-faced projects.

According to the Bayelsa State Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Hon. Ayibaina Duba, who was also chairman of the Media/Publicity Committee, the two-week programme of activities was to showcase the achievements of the governor.

Traditionally, the second-anniversary gift is cotton, a versatile material that represents both comfort and strength. On his anniversary, the governor said despite the odds they faced occasioned by the COVID-19 and downturn of the economy, the little they have achieved has been a source of joy to the people.

“I think to a large extent God has been faithful to us because we have done something reasonable and I think we should be proud of what we have been able to achieve so far.

“When I came in, my immediate challenge was to first unite the people by preaching peace, by offering the olive branch because there was too much of bitterness in the political system of the state; there was too much of hatred.

“My immediate concern was peace. I don’t know who was APC and who was PDP. I was prepared to work with all manner of people and political parties provided it is for the security and stability of our state. I was also determined to continue with the projects I met on ground.

“So some of the projects we have done were initiated by the previous government. We have completed some of them, not all of them, and also adding some new ones.”

Unflinching Support

For the anniversary, one thing stood out- the governor has the unflinching support of his people. For days unending, they trooped out under the scorching sun to honour the inauguration of each projects.

DignitariesAlso to show support, PDP governors and party stalwarts flew into the state on different days to inaugurate the projects.

Present were former President Goodluck Jonathan; Oyo State Governor, Oluseyi Makinde; Akwa Ibom Governor, Udom Emmanuel; Rivers Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike; Bauchi Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed; Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, Aminu Tambuwal, who also doubles as the Governor of Sokoto; Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa; immediate Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Seriake Dickson and Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, the current PDP Chairman of the National Working Committee.

Aside members of the National Assembly, religious and traditional leaders that were present, others were the Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Sen. Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo; Speaker of Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abraham Ingobere; Chief Judge of the State, Justice (Mrs) Kate Abiri; Immediate past Deputy Governor of the State, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John Jonah (rtd); Prof. Paingha Alagoa, Prof. Mark Okorobia, Dr. ThankGod Apere, Mr. Dianam Dakolo, Mr. Matthew Seiyefa, and Hon. David Alagoa, among many others.

Inauguration of ProjectsFor two weeks, the state was agog with inauguration of projects to commemorate the two-year anniversary and achievements of the Diri administration.

Meanwhile, Vice President Osinbajo was also present as he inaugurated the historic flag-off of the bridge construction project linking Oporoma, headquarters of the Southern Ijaw Local Government Area from Angiama Community on the Yenagoa-Oporoma road.

Other projects inaugurated included the Bayelsa mega Media complex housing the state radio and television stations as well as the newspaper corporation; the Bayelsa Health Insurance Scheme complex; the New Yenagoa City link bridge and access roads, Igbedi community road, Elebele Bridge and the Nembe Unity Bridge.

Also inaugurated were the Igbogene-Okarki road, transport terminal building and lecture halls and laboratories at the Bayelsa Medical University, where Governor Wike promised N500,000million to help support the facility.

Other activities include groundbreaking ceremonies of the Smart Learning Centre housing the Diri Industrial Skill and Entrepreneurial Training Centre and that of the new commissioners quarters as well as flag-off of the dry season farming in the state and a made-in-Bayelsa agric expo.

Also, THISDAY and three others from other media houses had embarked on a tour of the second phase of the Isaac Boro Road, the 89km Sagbama-Ekeremor Road, the 38km Yenagoa-Oporoma Road and the 22km second phase of Elebele-Igbogene Ring Road given that the first phase from Igbogene-Okarki has since been inaugurated.

Izon of the Niger Delta One of the events that stood out was the launch of the Ijaw history book, ‘The Izon of the Niger Delta’.

At the book launch, Governor Diri appealed that the Ijaw history book project, started years back by the late DSP Alamieyeseigha’s government, should be given wide support by all Ijaw sons and daughters as part of concerted effort to ensure the Ijaw language does not go into extinction.

While commending past governors of the state who initiated and funded the book project, he also thanked the only surviving editor of the book, Emeritus Professor E.J Alagoa for embarking on the project, while praying for the repose of the soul of late Prof. Tekena and late Prof. John Pepper Clark, who were co-editors of the book.

Chief Launcher of the book, High Chief Emonena Victor Wayles (JP), stressed that the Ijaw culture was built on the foundation of truth and tasked all citizens of Ijaw nation to continue in the same vein.

Linking Communities

One of the impactful projects embarked on by Governor Diri is his move to link communities who were hitherto separated by large bodies of water.

One of such communities is the Igbedi community in Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

On Thursday, February 10, 2022, the people trooped out for the inauguration of the road. The Igbedi road is historic as it was the only community in Kolokuma/Opokuma that hitherto was not connected by road for about 500 years before the Senator Diri administration wiped off their tears and to demonstrate their joy, they wore thier best and danced on the newly constructed 4.5km Igbedi community road.

At the inauguration, Governor Diri promised that his administration will construct more roads to link communities in the state.

Ernest Ikoli Media ComplexAnother plus at the anniversary was the inauguration of the Ernest Ikoli Media Complex.

Unveiled by the PDP National Chairman, the complex named after the late media icon and pioneer editor of the Daily Times, has 430 offices, 107 restrooms, two restaurants and other facilities.

It houses the state-owned media outfits- namely Radio Bayelsa, Niger Delta Television and the Bayelsa Newspaper Corporation, publishers of the New Waves Newspaper.

Completing Inherited Key Projects

A firm believer that government is a continuum, Governor Diri has left no stone unturned in completing past projects started by his predecessors.

For Governor Diri, “Government is moving from one hand to another and projects started are being completed and not abandoned. That is the only way our resources cannot be wasted.”

According to his Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah: “The governor inherited uncompleted key projects from past administrations. In his wisdom, he reasoned that state resources had been spent on such projects and that it was proper not to abandon them to immediately begin new projects.

“For instance, phase two of the Glory Drive Road from Igbogene to Onopa, where the Government House is located, was started during the Timipre Sylva administration.

“When former Governor Seriake Dickson took over in 2012, the administration could not continue the project due to litigation issues arising from disagreements with the contractor. So, for another eight years, the project was stalled.

“But upon entering the saddle, Governor Diri not only succeeded in clearing the litigation bottleneck he also ensured work resumed. Now it is one of his administration’s big-ticket projects to be inaugurated before his first term ends.

“There were also other big-ticket projects from the immediate past administration which the Diri government is continuing.”

Boost for Bayelsa Airport

According to Alabrah, “another standout project that the Diri administration inherited and has also put in huge funds as part of its continuity policy is the Bayelsa International Airport. The facility was constructed and inaugurated by the Dickson administration before they left office.

“However, it was under the new administration that the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, certified the airport and granted the operational licence in April 2021.

“Courtesy of the Diri administration, flight operations commenced with an inaugural flight of the United Nigeria Airline touching down at the airport on August 11 last year. On February 8, 2022, Ibom Air became the second airline to commence commercial operations with its inaugural flight landing at the airport.

“To enable night-time flights at the airport, the Diri administration has procured Instrument Landing System, ILS, and other required equipment. It had earlier undertaken the construction of the airport’s perimeter fencing, a condition that the NCAA insisted upon even though there were other considerations for delaying the operational licence.”

ThanksgivingAs one always thankful to God, the Governor held a thanksgiving service at Ecumenical Centre in Yenagoa.

In his sermon, General Overseer of Gateway International Church, Pastor George Izunwo, said God did not perform the miracle for Diri to become governor without a purpose, stressing that the governor should stay focused and work for the prosperity of all Bayelsans.

Commendations Throughout the two-week anniversary, the governor drew commendations from all flanks. Former President Goodluck Jonathan praised Diri for his inclusive approach to governance and his reverence for God.

The former president also commended him for encouraging peaceful co-existence of citizens from across party lines and prayed God to give him the wisdom to bring more development to people of the state.

He said: “God has given you opportunity to pilot the affairs of the state and you are doing well. I thank you for encouraging peaceful co-existence.

“We pray that you have the wisdom to bring more development. All of us should continue to support him and through him God will bless us.”Governor Makinde, who inaugurated the Igbedi road, also commended Governor Diri. While thanking Diri for giving him the opportunity to be part of the history of the road inauguration, he urged the people of the state to support him for a second tenure to enjoy more development.

Speaking on behalf of the PDP governors, Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa also commended Diri for his strides in office so far and urged him to continue to work for the development of the state.

Also speaking, the PDP National Chairman, Senator Ayu, commended the performance of the Bayelsa governor, saying the party was proud of his achievements in two years.

He said it takes a man of great commitment to do so much in such a short time when some others were still struggling to find their footing in governance.

He said despite the initial hiccups in his first year, Diri stood against all odds and is breaking new grounds through the inauguration of several projects.

At the end of the anniversary, one thing was clear, Bayelsa as the Glory of All Lands is bent on taking its place infrastructure-wise.

Quotes

“Despite the initial hiccups in his first year, Diri stood against all odds and is breaking new grounds through the inauguration of several projects”

“Government is moving from one hand to another and projects started are being completed and not abandoned. That is the only way our resources cannot be wasted”

