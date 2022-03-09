Senate Makes Case for Eligible Inmates to Vote During Elections

•Stands down debate on proceeds of crime bill

Deji Elumoye and Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





The Senate, yesterday, called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to allow duly registered and eligible prison-electorate to exercise their franchise during general election in the country.

It also advised the electoral umpire to determine the status of the inmates that were constitutionally and legally qualified to be registered as eligible voters and should vote at elections.

The Red Chamber further urged the commission and relevant agencies to carry out voter’s enlightenment in all prisons in Nigeria, to educate the inmates of their rights and necessity to exercise their franchise in general election.

According to the Senate, INEC and all relevant agencies should update register of voters to take into account, the prison population for the purpose of elections.

The upper chamber also urged the Commission (INEC) in collaboration with the Nigeria Correctional Service to locate Voting Centres at Custodial Centres across the country to be used for voting.

The Senate resolutions were sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by Senator Patrick Abba Moro (Benue South).

The motion was entitled: “The prerogative of Prison Inmates to vote in general election in Nigeria: statutory, Inalienable and non-negotiable.”

In his presentation, Moro said, “The Senate notes that certain human rights are inalienable and come naturally with the birth of the individual. One of such rights is that of citizenship. Incarceration though is one of the legal grounds of depriving a person or an offender in custody of certain rights, the right of citizenship cannot at any point be taken away.”

He also noted further that Citizenship as encapsulated under the Nigerian Constitution 1999 (as amended) came with many defined rights and civic responsibilities, one of which is the right to vote in general election.

“Note again that there are certain persons in prison custody awaiting trial, undergoing trial or awaiting conviction for one offence or the other whose right to vote and citizenship remain sacrosanct;

“Note that being a Prison inmate is not impediment to the Prisoners’ registration and voting rights as enshrined under Section 24 of the Electoral Act, 2022 and denying prison inmates access to the electoral process constitutes an infringement of their rights as Citizens of Nigeria as provided under Section 25 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), which confirms the definition of who a Citizen is as well as Section 12(1) of the Electoral Act, 2022 (as amended), which spells out, who qualifies to vote; and

“Considers that the number of inmates in various prisons nationwide, which is put at over 68,000 and the statistics of those awaiting trial, who in the eyes of the law are presumed innocent until found guilty, it is forthright and just that such persons be allowed to exercise their franchise and any attempt by an individual or agency to deny inmates of their right to vote is unconstitutional, illegal, unlawful, null and void.”

Also, yesterday, the Senate stepped down consideration of a report on the Proceeds of Crimes (Recovery and Management) Bill, 2022.

The report was by the Joint Senate Committee on Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes; and Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters.

Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan, while calling for the report to be stepped down, said doing so would allow for robust contributions by lawmakers, who were absent during the sitting.

He disclosed that the report would nevertheless be considered tomorrow (today, Wednesday) during plenary.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

