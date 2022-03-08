WAEC to Celebrate 70th Anniversary, to Reward Eminent Personalities, WASSCE Candidates

Funmi Ogundare





The West African Examination Council (WAEC) yesterday, expressed its readiness to hold its annual council meeting which also coincides with its platinum anniversary.

The anniversary would also be an opportunity for the council to present various awards to deserving awardees and personalities from Nigeria and other member countries under the auspices of its WAEC Endowment Fund, International Excellence and National Distinction/ Merit Awards in respect of WASSCE for school candidates, 2021.

The Omo N’ Oba Erediauwa Coronation awards would also be presented to the best male and best female candidates while the Augustus Bandel Oyediran trophy award, would be presented to the school with the best aggregate result in WASSCE for school candidates, 2021.

The Head of Nigeria National Office (HNO), WAEC, Mr. Patrick Areghan who briefed journalists, in Lagos, said the council meeting which would feature the 27th endowment fund lecture to be delivered by an eminent scholar, Prof. Ngozi Azuka Osarenren from the Educational Foundation Department of the University of Lagos, would hold on March 14, in Abuja.

“The council meeting, is held on a rotational basis among the five member countries to deliberate on; providing qualitative and reliable educational assessment, encouraging academic and morale excellence; promoting sustainable human resource development and promoting international cooperation,” he said.

The meeting, he added, also affords the host country a rare opportunity to interact with stakeholders in the education sector, member of the diplomatic corps, as well as opportunity to showcase its economic, cultural and tourism potentials.

“This year’s annual council meeting which coincides with the platinum anniversary of the council, promises to be a groundbreaking event. Though holding both virtually and physically, various awards would be presented to deserving awardees and personalities from Nigeria and other member countries under the auspices of the WAEC Endowment Fund, International Excellence and National Distinction/ Merit Awards in respect of WASSCE for School Candidates, 2021, are going to be presented to deserving candidates,” the HNO stated.

He emphasised on the council’s achievement in the last 70 years saying, “WAEC has creditably executed its functions by successfully meeting the educational aspirations of its teeming clientele across the sub-region for 70 years now.”

He added: “The success of the West African Examinations Council is hinged on the support it garners from the government of the five member countries, most especially the Nigeria national office, which holds a lot for the impressive score card that it flaunts in the comity of educational assessment institutions.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

