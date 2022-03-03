Court Has Restricted EFCC from Arresting, Further Inviting Our Lawyer, Says Innoson

Innoson Nigeria Limited has alleged the interference of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in its ongoing legal tussle with Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank).

In a statement by the Head of Corporate Communications and Affairs, Innoson Group, Cornel Osigwe, the auto manufacturing company was concerned about the interference of the EFCC, alleging that the agency was pursuing the interest of the bank.

It stated that in January, the EFCC invited Prof. J. N. McCarthy Mbadugha, counsel to Innoson to an interview on February 1, which he honoured.

“Consequently, following, an ex parte application at the Federal High Court Abuja by Chief Mike Ozekhome praying the court for an ex-parte Order of Injunction restraining the EFCC from inviting, arresting or detaining or keeping in its custody the counsel to Innoson Nigeria Ltd, Prof J. N. Mbadugha, in relation to the frivolous allegations which he knows nothing about pending the hearing and determination of the substantive originating motion.

“The Federal High Court granted the application and ordered that status quo ante bellum as at 7th February 2022 be maintained until the determination of the originating motion.

“The motive behind the renewed interest by the EFCC to launch an investigation in a matter already decided by the courts can only be explained by GTB. This is not the first time that EFCC has chosen to take sides with GTB and allowed itself to be inveigled into matters that are not matters of crime for reasons best known to them in an issue EFCC should stand as an unbiased umpire.

“EFCC is a federal government agency created by law to fight against financial crimes and provide law and order in the business environment based on objective principles.

“It is unheard of that counsel who has filed processes to put forth the position of his client as it was related to him in his instruction should thereafter be quizzed on a matter that is not his personal matter and in which he had acted on purely in his professional capacity.

“It is obvious that the aim of EFCC is to muzzle the mouth of Innoson’s counsel. This time, EFCC has taken the side of subjectivity and dabbled into a frivolous matter thereby wasting public and tax payers’ funds.”

According to the statement, the counter affidavit the EFCC was presently investigating was filed in the Federal High Court, Ibadan Division in the matter between Innoson Nigeria Limited and Nigerian Customs Service Board.