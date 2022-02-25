NAHCO Secures Airways Contract

The Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc, (NAHCO) has secured the contract for the handling of Middle East major carrier, Qatar Airways.

The agreement, which takes effect from March 2022 would run for another five years.

NAHCO’s Group Executive Director, Commercial and Business Development, Prince Saheed Lasisi in announcing the development, described the feat as reward for hard work and commitment on the part of management and staff of NAHCO Plc.

He expressed excitement on the achievement, describing it as a boost for both companies.

“We are committed to maintaining our leadership position in the ground handling business, as such, we will not relent. The support from the Board of Directors has helped in no small measure, as new Ground Support Equipment are being made available to us for ease of operations. We are therefore primed to continue our excellent service delivery to Qatar Airways’’, he said.

NAHCO Plc currently has an all-encompassing contract with the airline in Lagos and Abuja, providing passenger, cargo, and ramp handling services to Qatar Airways, which also includes the provision of crew transportation and other ancillary services to the respected airliner.

The latest signings for Port Harcourt and Kano have brought the airlines fully under the cover of NAHCO Plc.

NAHCO Plc is a Nigerian diversified enterprise with interests in aviation cargo, aircraft handling, passenger facilitation, crew transportation and aviation training and logistics.

